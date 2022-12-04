Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 3.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,198,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,973. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.