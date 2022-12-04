Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 69.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $122.97. 723,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

