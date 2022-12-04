Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in November

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 3,364,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.1 days.

KHOTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 30.00 to 29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of KHOTF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

