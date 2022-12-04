Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Karooooo stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $538.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 24.77%. On average, analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Karooooo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

