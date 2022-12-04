Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KAROGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Karooooo stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $538.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KAROGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 24.77%. On average, analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Karooooo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

