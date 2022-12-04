Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 48,040 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $24.11 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.