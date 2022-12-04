Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stake in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of GoGreen Investments worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoGreen Investments alerts:

GoGreen Investments Stock Performance

Shares of GOGN opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. GoGreen Investments Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

GoGreen Investments Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoGreen Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGreen Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.