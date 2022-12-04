Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSAC. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 370.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

