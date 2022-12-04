Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescera Capital Acquisition were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $177,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.