Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter worth $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,747,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VSAC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.