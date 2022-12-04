Karpus Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 6.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 816,631 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,123,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARRW opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

