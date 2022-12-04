Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pyrophyte Acquisition alerts:

Pyrophyte Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.