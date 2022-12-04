Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 305,000 Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Hawks Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hawks Acquisition by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,343,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 843,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $488,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawks Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Hawks Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Hawks Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Hawks Acquisition Profile

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

