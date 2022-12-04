Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $101.74 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $101.74 million and $2.76 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.03 or 0.06118074 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00502132 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.05 or 0.30277394 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,875,237,611 coins and its circulating supply is 14,875,237,612 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,866,288,044 with 14,866,288,044.241129 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00738081 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,794,704.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.