KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. 1,071,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,854. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 3,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

