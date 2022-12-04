Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 9,908 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.