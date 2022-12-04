Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 99.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Shares of AFL opened at $72.34 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

