Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

