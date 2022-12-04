Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $48,301,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Target by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

