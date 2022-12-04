Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 83.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

