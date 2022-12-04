Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.