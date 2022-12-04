Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTC opened at $76.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

