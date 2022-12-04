KeyCorp Trims Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Target Price to $136.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.27.

NYSE:LSI opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. Life Storage has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

