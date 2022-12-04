Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,206 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.