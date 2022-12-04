Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.
Kirby Trading Up 3.3 %
Kirby stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 496,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Kirby
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirby (KEX)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.