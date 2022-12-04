Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Up 3.3 %

Kirby stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 496,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.