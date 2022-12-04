KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $389.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.24.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

