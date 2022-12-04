KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.65 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $2,304.67 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07886645 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $904.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

