KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $2,754.22 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07886645 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $904.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

