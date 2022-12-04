Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) vs. ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Head to Head Review

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) and ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Knightscope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Knightscope and ADVA Optical Networking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and ADVA Optical Networking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -730.96% N/A -147.43% ADVA Optical Networking 4.88% 9.06% 5.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Knightscope and ADVA Optical Networking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $3.41 million 18.31 -$43.84 million ($1.83) -1.26 ADVA Optical Networking $713.83 million 1.48 $70.06 million $0.70 29.16

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope. Knightscope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADVA Optical Networking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats Knightscope on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. ADVA Optical Networking SE was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. As of July 8, 2022, ADVA Optical Networking SE operates as a subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

