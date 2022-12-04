KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE KNOP opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 146,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $196,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

