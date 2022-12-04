Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in November

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 549.6 days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of KBAGF stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
