Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in November

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 549.6 days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of KBAGF stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.