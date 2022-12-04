KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 307,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 226,219 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 802,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 104,289 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KORE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KORE Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

KORE Group Price Performance

About KORE Group

KORE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 285,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,209. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Stories

