Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $457.67 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

