Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

