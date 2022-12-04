Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 99.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

