Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $232.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

