Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

