Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 428.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5,430.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after buying an additional 2,952,623 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

