Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.56 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

