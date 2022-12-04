Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 150,103 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 731,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,589,000 after buying an additional 68,508 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 398.8% in the second quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 95,533 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $560,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

