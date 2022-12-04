Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

