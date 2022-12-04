Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARKW opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01.

