Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

