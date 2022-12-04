Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Announces Dividend

NYSE MOS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

