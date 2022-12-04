Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

