LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €62.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($115.67) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($94.85) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($84.54) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($121.65) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG stock opened at €62.52 ($64.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.65. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($101.55).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.