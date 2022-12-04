LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €62.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
LEG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($115.67) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($94.85) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($84.54) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($121.65) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
LEG Immobilien Price Performance
LEG stock opened at €62.52 ($64.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.65. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($101.55).
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.
Recommended Stories
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.