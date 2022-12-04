LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $81,326.72 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

