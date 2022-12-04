LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $0.0705 on Major Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $83,587.22 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 93% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

