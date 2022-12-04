Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $238.00.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Shares of LII stock opened at $266.09 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $334.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average is $231.53. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,570,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lennox International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

