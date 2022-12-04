Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $238.00.
LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.55.
Shares of LII stock opened at $266.09 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $334.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average is $231.53. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,570,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lennox International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
