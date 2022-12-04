Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.17 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,228.04 or 0.07241954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.28 billion and approximately $10.17 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,781,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,780,291.65666679 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,230.81885022 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $7,890,630.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

