Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $26.20 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,224 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 144,197 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 2.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Splunk worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,368. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

